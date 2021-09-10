It is time to crown the new Miss Mobile Bay and Miss Mobile Bay Outstanding Teen. Director Larry Andrews joined Chelsey on Studio10 with the details.
The deadline to register is September 13, 2021. The competition will be held at Coastal Alabama Community College on October 10, 2021. For more information, visit this Facebook page.
