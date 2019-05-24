It will be a “super” Memorial Day Weekend right here on the Gulf Coast. School is winding down, many folks are heading to the beach, and Mobicon is back in town! Hannah Elmore and Martha Cade joined Joe and 92ZEW’s Matt McCoy in our Mobile Mitsubishi Ride Along. The crew was dressed as Black Widow, Rogue from X-Men, Mr. Incredible, and Superman even showed up.
You can visit Mobicon this weekend from Friday, May 24, 2019-Sunday, May 26, 2019. Convention hours are Friday: 12:00 p.m.- 1 a.m. Saturday 9 a.m.- 1 a.m. and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit this website.
You can drive this sleek car today! Visit this website for more information, call 471-CARS, or just see it in person at 2909 Government Blvd. just East of I-65 in Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.