Chelsey joined Sarah at Barrow Fine Furniture to look back at the trends during 2019 and to see what will be popular in 2020. In 2019, sleek swivel chairs were in with leather recliners. Different colors of leather started popping up and really made a difference in home décor across the country. In 2020, we are looking forward to the pops of color. Whether that is a colored sofa or decorative pillows, 2020 looks like the year to let your personality shine in your home!
For more information about Barrow Fine Furniture, visit them at 1784 W I-65 Service Rd. Mobile, Al. 36693 or visit their website.
