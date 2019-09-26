Eric Craig, from Eric Craig Homes and Chris Farlow from Valere Homes joined us on Studio10 to talk about this years Baldwin County Home Builders Association Parade of Homes! Click on the link to see the interview.
30th Annual Parade of Homes
Sept. 28,29 and Oct. 5,6
10 – 5 Saturdays & Sundays
Baldwin County Home Builders Association
916 Plantation Blvd, Fairhope, AL 36532
251-928-9927 www.BCHBA.com also Facebook
$5 donations at the Showcase Home will benefit Care House (Baldwin County Child Advocacy Center)
Download the free PARADE CRAZE app or go to www.bchba.com for map, photos and descriptions of homes
