The following information was provided by Biocide Systems:
During this challenging time of families sheltering at home for long periods of time, the home can become receptive to bad odors. Biocide Systems’ Room Shocker is a permanent odor eliminating solution that uses its triple-patented ClO2-DMG technology combined with a breakthrough proprietary delivery system to break up and neutralize odor. All other products on the market such as Ionizers, ozone machines, sprays and mists only clean the air or the surfaces – which is why the odors always come back. Room Shocker harnesses the safe and non-toxic power of Chlorine Dioxide to reach where no other product can to eliminate all odors hiding deep inside any porous surface.
To give more details, Studio 10 featured Juan Carlos “JC” Baselli, inventor of Biocide Systems’ top-selling line of odor-eliminating products and CEO of the company. He says, we all need to live with and care for our loved ones – Biocide Systems Room Shocker allows us to accomplish this imperative a lot more pleasantly!
When it comes to getting rid of tough home or car odors, the professionals turn to Biocide Systems, makers of The Auto Shocker and The Room Shocker – and now listeners can, too. Top national car rental agencies trust The Auto Shocker to eliminate nasty odors such as cigarette smoke or pet odors…and real estate agents turn to The Room Shocker to destroy odors from pets, mold, lingering garbage or pungent paint. That’s because Biocide Systems has perfected a breakthrough proprietary Chlorine Dioxide technology and triple-patented delivery system that not merely masks, but thoroughly eliminates odors hiding deep inside any porous surface – effortlessly and effectively. As we shelter-in-place at home, odors can become a tough challenge - Room Shocker is the perfect solution for odors resulting from pets, teens, food, etc.
One of the biggest issues we oftentimes face is getting rid of tough odors – like cigarette smoke, spoiled milk, pet odors. When the question is, what can I do about eliminating severe odors – the answer is Auto Shocker and Room Shocker from Biocide Systems. Where other products on the market such as sprays, mists and ozone machines only mask surface air, the Shocker’s triple-patented technology destroys those nasty odors inside your car. Powering the Room Shocker and Auto Shocker is the safe and non-toxic power of Chlorine Dioxide with a breakthrough proprietary delivery system to eliminate odors hiding deep inside any porous surface, behind the dash or inside air vents.
All other products on the market only clean the air or the surfaces, which is why the odors always come back. Ionizers, ozone machines, sprays and mists just can’t reach where Auto and Room Shocker products can. The Shocker products deliver a permanent odor eliminator designed to eliminate the toughest odors in existence like cigarette smoke, spoiled milk and anything else you can throw at it.
The Shocker products use ClO2-DMG Technology which harnesses the power of Chlorine Dioxide, a very safe, non-toxic and non-carcinogenic chemical which leaves no trace or residue behind, making it one of the most powerful and safest chemicals to use. The Chlorine Dioxide gas can reach places no other product can, so it eliminates all odors hiding deep inside any porous surface, behind the dash, inside air vents, etc. ClO2-DMG Technology, is a technology that Biocide Systems has developed specifically to harness the power of Chlorine Dioxide, in a safe and easy manner to make it available to consumers and professionals alike. Biocide Systems developed the technology specifically for odor elimination in vehicles, homes, RVs, boats, and any enclosed space. The technology also has many safety features to ensure a successful outcome. We have three patents on our technology to date, and we are always working on ways to improve it.
For more information on these products, visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.