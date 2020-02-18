Today is National Battery Day! Interstate Batteries of Mobile Bay is celebrating all day with sales and a special open house from 11am to 1pm. General Manager Dan Thompson and Customer Service Specialist Orlando Mitchell joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about it.
On this day they are having a National Battery Day Sale! 10% off any new battery purchase, as well as Customer appreciation day free hot dogs and bottles water from 11am to 1pm.
They sell new and refurbished batteries, as well as buy back old Batteries you may have laying around.
Interstate Batteries of Mobile Bay
1551 E-165 Service Rd South
Mobile Alabama 36606
251-471-2700
Open 7:30-4:30 Monday thru Friday.
Family owned and Operated
