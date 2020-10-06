We met up with Darren Heninburg from Heningburg's Power Washing once again to see how things have changed since the pandemic began. He wants the public to know they are also available for school buildings and commercial buildings as well. Also, you'll learn about the special chemicals they use to power wash, but not damage your property. Click on the link to learn more.
https://www.facebook.com/heningburgspressurewashingllc/
We specialize in the removal of mold, mildew, dirt, gum, graffiti, etc., safely and effectively from your home. We help Residential/Commercial clients bring back the appearances of their Building Exteriors, decks, patios, fences,and driveways, etc.
