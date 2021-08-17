Benson's Appliance Center has expanded in Baldwin County. Joe visited their new outlet in Robertsdale. From dishwashers to ice makers, Benson's Appliance Center has it all.
The business even offers discounts ranging from 15% to 50% for appliances that have dents or scratches. Those appliances are guaranteed to work and include a one year warranty.
In this episode, you can learn more about easy financing options, warranties, how they can work with your credit and more!
For more information, visit https://www.bensonappliance.com/.
Address: 22208 AL-59, Robertsdale, AL 36567
Phone: (251) 923-5661
Address: 501 N McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535
Phone: (251) 943-5096
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.