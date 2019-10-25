If you want to decorate for Halloween, you still have time! Our friends at Better Homes and Gardens are giving you a few tips for creating a spooky witches den!
You can find most of these items at your local craft store. For more great DIY projects, visit Better Homes and Gardens online. The same company that owns this television station, the Meredith Corporation, owns Better Homes and Gardens.
