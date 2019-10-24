Is it time to update your home? Salty Oak Home can help you do just that! This brand new business is an interior decorating company. They offer a variety of different services to update any space in your home. Salty Oak Home provides residential decorating and will offer seasonal decorating for the holidays.
Emily Gerken, the Interior Decorator for Salty Oak Home, joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about her recent projects. For more information about Salty Oak Home, visit their Facebook page or send them an email at saltyoakhome@gmail.com
