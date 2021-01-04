As we spent so much time sheltering in place this year, many of us discovered just how important our spaces can be. For Real Simple magazines 3rd Annual "Real Simple Home", the magazine partnered with interior designers to share storage tips to keep your household running as smootly as possible.
Home organization should be about helping our homes run more smoothly, so place things where those who need to access them can actually access them. For example, rearrange the pantry shelves so kid-friendly snacks are near the bottom, which makes it easier for them to reach. The same rule applies to grown-ups, too. So if you’re reaching for the step stool every morning to grab the French Press from the top shelf, consider reorganizing your kitchen cabinets so items you use daily are easier to reach. Use a mix of both transparent and concealed storage. Clear containers make it easier to spot what you're looking for, while woven bins and baskets will hide less attractive essentials out of sight. Use turntables and bins on deep shelves. Spacious pantry shelves are a big plus, but this means that things can easily get lost in the back. So to prevent this black hole, corral all of the pantry staples into bins that can slide out, along with turntables that you can spin to find what you need. A label maker is your friend. So use labels, especially in a utility closet, to designate a specific bin for anything from hand soap to disinfecting wipes. This way, when you run out of sponges or cleaning spray, you can quickly spot what needs to be restocked. Plus, you and your family members are less likely to stash things back in the wrong bin if it's clearly labeled.
Real Simple is owned by the parent company of this news station, The Meredith Corporation.
