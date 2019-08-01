Succulents are bigger than ever right now, but you don't have to buy an arrangement at a store. You can make one yourself! Our partners at Midwest Living show us how to make a succulent arrangement. Watch the video to see a demonstration.
Midwest Living is owned by the parent company of Fox 10, the Meredith Corporation.
Step 1: Gather materials
Gather a variety of succulents and roses. We especially love the 'Black Beauty' roses, but any kind works great.
Step 2: Add moss
Next, line the surface of a footed cake stand with moistened florists moss
Step 3: Soak and place florist's foam
Soak a 3- or 4-inch cube of florists foam in water, then place it in the center of the cake stand on top of the moss. The saturated foam anchors the arrangement while keeping the flowers hydrated.
Step 4: Add flowers
Trim your rose stems to 2 inches and insert into the top of the foam cube, creating a tight cluster that overlaps the edges. Tuck succulent rosettes around the foam.
Step 5: Continue with succulents
Continue adding succulents until the sides of the foam cube are concealed. Cut the succulent heads as though they were flowers, making sure to anchor the stems in the foam, if necessary, so the rosettes face outward.
Step 6: Display your creation
In just a few minutes, you’ll have this eye-catching display to show off indoors or outdoors.
