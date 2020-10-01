We took a trip to check out the work by Alabama Paint Company! Here's what they have to say...
"Your hometown paint company! We can repair Sheetrock, trim, power wash and paint. Anything you need. Text pictures and receive an emailed estimate same day. Please text 251-366-2999."
Click on the link to see some video and photos of their work!
