Studio10 took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture where we learned about the latest from the brand Lane Furniture.
From couches to sectionals... from leather to fabric... there are so many different quality options for you to choose from.
You can event customize your sectional configuration and choose your fabric!
To learn more click on the video link.
For all Barrow's location and information visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.