If you are in need of a new living room collection, Barrow Fine Furniture has you covered. Chelsey visited Sarah at their Mobile location to check out three new sets.
These collections can sit your family and friends comfortably while elevating the look of your living room. Sarah asks you to remain patient as the furniture industry bounces back from the COVID-10 Pandemic.
If you would like to see these tree collections in person, head to Barrow Fine Furniture today.
Address: 1784 West Interstate 65 Service Rd S, Mobile, AL 36693
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.