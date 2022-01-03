If you are hosting family and friends for Mardi Gras in the new year, Barrow Fine Furniture has more seating for you. Chelsey visited their Mobile location to speak with Sarah. From modern chairs to other seats that are super comfortable, they have it all! For more information, check out Barrow Fine Furniture online.
Address: 1784 W I-65 Service Rd S, Mobile, AL 36693
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.