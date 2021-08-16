Barrow Fine Furniture has a brand new Bernhardt collection on display. Chelsey joined Sarah at their Mobile location to check out the new pieces. Sarah asks for your patience when ordering furniture. She says the furniture industry as a whole has been impacted by COVID-19 and it could take up to six months for your new furniture to come in.
For more information, visit their website.
Address: 1784 West Interstate 65 Service Rd S, Mobile, AL 36693
