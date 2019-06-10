Are you a recent grad and moving into your own place for the first time? If so, you may need some new furniture!
We joined the folks at Barrow's for some tips on how to get started... and also take a look at some ways not to blow your budget!
Click on the link for more info.
For all Barrow Fine Furniture locations and information visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.