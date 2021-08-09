Check out these new sofa collections! Chelsey visited Sarah at Barrow Fine Furniture in Mobile to see a couple of new sofas with unique benefits. From spill-proof to sun-proof, these sofas have it all.
Sarah also showed Chelsey a new sofa with fabric made from 100% recycled water bottles. If you would like to learn more, visit Barrow Fine Furniture.
Address: 1784 West Interstate 65 Service Rd S, Mobile, AL 36693
