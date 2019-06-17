We're showing you the newest looks and trends in home accessories, fresh from market in North Carolina! Barrow Fine Furniture has the latest designs in wall art, lamps and more home decor to compliment any space.
Sarah from Barrow's says, a couple of big trends they saw at market are a colorful coastal look and a mix-and-match design scheme, taking pieces from different collections and putting them together in a unique style. Watch the video to see examples!
Barrow Fine Furniture has five locations in Alabama and Florida.
To find the nearest store and see the beautiful furniture and home decor they have to offer, click on barrowfinefurniture.com.
