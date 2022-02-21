Sponsored by Barrow Fine Furniture

Joe stopped by Barrow Fine Furniture in Mobile to check in with Tom. Watch the clip above to preview some of their non-leather "leather" furniture. Contact Barrow Fine Furniture to see more options.

Phone(251) 661-6848

Address1784 W I-65 Service Rd S, Mobile, AL 36693

