Step into Spring with Barrow Fine Furniture. Chelsey visited Sarah at their Mobile location to see what is new. Because of COVID-19, the furniture industry as a whole has had issues with receiving orders in a timely manner.
Sarah says although there are some barren spots around the store, they still have plenty of furniture to help you spruce up your space. If you like a piece of furniture in the store and it does not have a 'sold' tag on it, you can take it home that day!
Sarah says there could be delays up to 6 months if you want to order a new piece. Patience is key. Barrow Fine Furniture has 5 locations across the Gulf Coast they can pull from to get your furniture to you as quickly as possible.
For more information about Barrow's, visit them online.
Address: 1784 West Interstate 65 Service Rd S, Mobile, AL 36693
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.