Poplar Home Waterproofing opened in Mobile, AL in early 2019. The owners, Amanda and William Edwards bring more than a decades worth of experience to the area. They provide a variety of services for residential and commercial properties. Everything from fence building to brick and mortar work.
Poplar Home Waterproofing
Mobile, AL
(Serving Mobile & Baldwin County, will travel by request)
Phone: 251-616-1666
Email: poplarhomewaterproofing@gmail.com
Web: www.poplarhomewaterproofing.com
Also find them on Google, Yelp, Facebook, Angie’s List, Nextdoor and more!
FREE ESTIMATES & INSPECTIONS
Family Owned and Operated
Licensed Bonded & Insured
