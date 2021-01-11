Freshen up your space with these great tips from Real Simple! Plants bring life and color into your home or office. It also makes your place feel more inviting. For the Third Annual ‘Real Simple Home,’ the team partnered with interior designers to share plants trends and tips.
For more information, visit RealSimple.com. You can also find a copy on newsstands today! Real Simple is owned by the same company that owns this television station, the Meredith Corporation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.