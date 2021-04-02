Spring is here and that means it is time to deep clean. Julie Mckinney, PhD, R&D Director Equity, Claims and Compliance, Hygiene/ Home at Reckitt Benckiser joined Chelsey on Studio10 with all the cleaning details you need to know. From disinfecting to deep cleaning drawers, she knows it all. You can purchase Lysol products to help you get the job done. For more information about these products and more helpful tips, download the Germ-Cast app or visit them online. https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/GR8hC68M8KFo6V59Osp34ne?domain=lysol.com
Spring Cleaning Tips with Lysol
- Chelsey Sayasane
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Chelsey Sayasane
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
You may also like
Most Popular
- Tyler Fingert
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.