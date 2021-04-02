Spring is here and that means it is time to deep clean. Julie Mckinney, PhD, R&D Director Equity, Claims and Compliance, Hygiene/ Home at Reckitt Benckiser joined Chelsey on Studio10 with all the cleaning details you need to know. From disinfecting to deep cleaning drawers, she knows it all. You can purchase Lysol products to help you get the job done. For more information about these products and more helpful tips, download the Germ-Cast app or visit them online. https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/GR8hC68M8KFo6V59Osp34ne?domain=lysol.com

