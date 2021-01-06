From rotting wood posts to new shutters, Poplar Home Waterproofing can do it for you! This husband and wife duo have a passion for making things new. Chelsey visited their home in Mobile to see how they are making improvements. This “fixer upper” home has been through a lot of change since the couple bought it.
If you are dealing with similar issues with your home or business, all you need to do is contact Poplar Home Waterproofing. Keep in mind, they do a variety of custom projects if you want to spruce up the exterior of your home or they can tackle a major project if you have issues with your place.
For more information, contact Poplar Home Waterproofing today!
https://poplarhomewaterproofing.com/
(251) 616-1666
