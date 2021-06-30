During this hurricane season, Fox10 is teaming up with EcoView Windows & Doors. You can stop by any of their locations to pick up our Fox10 Hurricane Tracker Chart.
Meanwhile, the time is now to start preparing for the next storm. One way you can do so, is by installing storm ready impact windows.
We stopped by EcoView's Bay Minette location to talk about the benefits of impact windows, different styles, how they can improve your homes energy efficiency and also help you save money.
