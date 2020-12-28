As we've spent more time at home this year, many of us have discovered how important our spaces can be. "Real Simple Magazine" released its third annual "Real Simple Home" edition. The magazine partnered with interior designers to share ideas for making your bedroom into the cozy oasis it should be.
Leslie Corona, Senior Associate Home Editor of Real Simple says, “So let the natural landscape be your guide. Think about the natural landscape where you feel most at peace, so think the beach or a forest or even a mountain top, and let that be your design guide."
"One of the designers of the Real Simple Home bedroom, Rebecca Atwood, suggests visualizing or looking at photos of the environment and writing down the colors, textures, and materials. These visual cues will inform the rest of your design choices."
"Next, build a mood board. This is a trick that just about every designer uses. Pull images and ideas that go along with the natural setting you’ve envisioned. They can be pictures of nature, textures, fashion, interiors, they can be super abstract, but just play around with images and have fun. As the mood board comes together, you'll start to see which colors, shapes, and patterns you find most soothing."
"Third, create a color palette. Once you have a mood board, use it as a starting point for your color palette. Pull out the individual colors as physical color chips, so paint chips, fabric swatches, magazine tears. Neutrals are really important for grounding the space, so Rebecca Atwood actually recommends considering the neutral hues in the landscape you've chosen. Once you have a bunch of colors you like, play with them. You can try arranging them in different groups of five, for example two neutrals, two shades of the same color and one accent color."
"Last, pick some patterns. Go back to your mood board and see which patterns might be found in the landscape you selected. Elements like water, sand, and stone can all be interpreted as patterns actually. Kate Hamilton Gray, the other designer of the Real Simple Home bedroom, says she keeps things feeling soft and relaxing by leaning towards organic, abstract, or floral prints and she stays away from geometrics.”
For more home decorating ideas, visit realsimple.com. Or, pick up a copy of Real Simple in stores now.
Real Simple is owned by the parent company of WALA Fox10, the Meredith Corporation.
