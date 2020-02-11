Vinyl plank is one of the hottest flooring materials on the market! Vinyl Plank 4 Less has two locations to serve the Gulf Coast in Spanish Fort and Mobile. They are a retailer of SPC luxury vinyl plank and work to help freshen up your home or office. Not only does it look great, but it is durable and easy to care for. Captain Bill joined Chelsey and Joe in the studio to give a demonstration. If you would like to add vinyl plank to your space, contact Vinyl Plank 4 Less!
33112 Highway 31, Spanish Fort, AL (Showroom and Warehouse)
9-5 Monday through Saturday and 12-5 Sunday.
4308 Midmost Drive, Mobile, AL (Showroom only)
9-5 Monday through Saturday
Phone number 251-423-5325
