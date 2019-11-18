Our friends at Barrow Fine Furniture have the chair for you if you experience a handful of health issues. This new Zero Gravity chair by Southern Motion gives you the option to relieve pain and allows blood to move to your lower body in the process. It doubles as a typical chair that reclines and allows you to go even further back to where your feet are nearly in the air! For more information, you can call Barrow Fine Furniture at (251) 661-6848, visit them online or go to their location at 1784 W Interstate 65 Service Rd. Mobile, Al. (36693).
Zero Gravity Chairs at Barrow Fine Furniture
Chelsey Sayasane
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
You may also like
Most Popular
Articles
- Meet Narwhal, the puppy found with a tail growing out of his head
- These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving, allowing workers to spend time with their families
- Rapper Yung Bleu invests in hometown, brings soul food restaurant to Mobile
- High school football player goes viral after praying for opponent whose mom is battling cancer
- Homicide suspect "shoots the bird" at victim's family as he leaves court
- One killed, another critically wounded in shooting at bar in West Mobile
- 9-year-old child genius to graduate university with an engineering degree
- Police: Uncle shot, killed while trying to stop sexual assault of niece
- Infant found dead in frigid cold
- Fraud Awareness Week: Phone scam causes Fairhope woman three-hour ordeal
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.