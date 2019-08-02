Accordia Health Open House & Community Health Fair is coming up! On Monday, August 5, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. you can visit them at their office in Bayou La Batre. Accordia Health wants to get involved in the community and share more information about the services they provide for all ages. The attendees will have the opportunity to receive free glucose screenings and free blood pressure checks. You could also win one of several doors prizes we are giving away.
A ton of vendors will be present including: Feeding the Gulf Coast, Goodwill Easter Seals, and Ozanam Pharmacy. Accordia Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center look-a-like located at 13833 Tapia Avenue in Bayou La Batre. Their mission is to provide quality-driven, patient-centered care in a convenient, cost-effective, and accessible manner while maintaining the highest safety standards.
Elected officials will be on hand and the Mayor of Bayou La Batre, Terry Downey, will present a proclamation in recognition of community health center week and Accordia’s efforts to provide whole-person healthcare.
Details include:
When: Monday, August 5, 2019
Where: 13833 Tapia Avenue in Bayou La Batre
Hours: 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Fee: Free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.