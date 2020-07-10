Susan Dunahoo is the owner, designer and creator of Fairhope Pretties! She joined us on Studio10 to show us some of her incredible creations!
Below is some information provided by Dunahoo about Fairhope Pretties:
“Fairhope Pretties was created in September 2019 as a fun bling/gaudy plant/flower stakes. I introduced Fairhope Pretties in November 2019 to the public at the Mobile Junior League Christmas Jubilee & they were extremely excepted.
In January 2020 we participated in the Gulf States Horticultural Wholesale Expo again at the Mobile Convention Center, where we sold totally out of over 350 Fairhope Pretties in 2 days. The final day of the show, we were presented with the Blue Ribbon for Best New Product in the Non-Allied category. From that day... Fairhope Pretties exploded with multiple retailers in 10 states.
I was a bored housewife and a former international flight attendant… so my mind started turning. I made Fairhope Pretties just for friends in the beginning, but then friends started approaching me wanting to buy them and the rest is history!
I initially made Fairhope Pretties to be strictly used in potted plants & flowers. Now, our retailers are using them in bridal bouquets, tops of Christmas Trees, fresh flower arrangements, table scapes, wreaths, you name it!
Each Fairhope Prettie is handmade by me using Murano Italian Handblown Glass, Swarovski Crystal & Tibetan Silver. All Fairhope Pretties are "one of a kind" and never duplicated. Everyone who purchases a Fairhope Prettie now has a one of a kind piece of art.
Fairhope Pretties does not have a retail store, but they are handmade in Fairhope, Alabama. I sell to stores & also do LIVE Fairhope Pretties Facebook videos where everyone can purchase our products right then & there during the video. But you have to be fast on the button when you see the one you want. It sometimes turns into a fun “Grab it now” sale!
Fairhope Pretties are $32 each.”
(770) 820-7805
