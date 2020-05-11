The Mobile Cat Society works to rescue and protect kittens and cats in our area. The nonprofit is always looking for great families and homes to foster these animals until they are old enough or find their forever home. You can donate to the cause through their PayPal or Venmo!
Allyson Clements, founder, said: “The last few years of my life I have dedicated a substantial amount of time to the world of animal rescue. Just in 2019 I have had hundreds of cats and kittens come through needing my help. I stay actively involved in the local nonprofits in any capacity that I can from assisting in TNR to bottle feeding neonatal kittens, even managing the social media for a cat rescue in Central Texas. It is a tireless work that I care about and give myself to wholly. 2020 is bringing in some big steps and even bigger changes. After much thought and going around with myself, I have finally decided to take the steps into opening my own rescue facility.”
For more information, check out the Mobile Cat Society Facebook page.
