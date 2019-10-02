Mobile’s annual Rubber Ducky Regatta will make a splash on October 5, 2019, by dropping 10,000 rubber duckies into the Mobile River at Cooper Riverside Park. The “adopted” duckies will race to the finish line and the lucky ducky’s adopter will receive the grand prize – a cruise for two on the Carnival Fantasy!
All proceeds will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile, which houses families with seriously ill and injured children being treated at area hospitals. By adopting a rubber ducky not only will you have a chance to win prizes, but you will be helping all families who stay at the Ronald McDonald House while their child is receiving treatment.
The event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, and the race will begin at 11 a.m. The Rubber Ducky Regatta invites all families in the surrounding areas to enjoy a morning of family-friendly fun at Cooper Riverside Park in downtown Mobile. Admission for the Rubber Ducky Regatta is free to attend, and any visit rubberduckyregatta.com to adopt your duckies!
Winning Prizes:
First place: A Carnival Cruise for Two on the Carnival Fantasy
Second place: NASCAR Weekend for Two at Talladega Superspeedway
Third place: A Family Fun Pack of Tickets to Family-Friendly Attractions Around the Gulf Coast
Remaining rubber duckies will be available for adoption prior to the race.
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile provides a supportive home environment offering care, compassion and hope to families with seriously ill and injured children being treated at area hospitals through our Ronald McDonald House and the Ronald McDonald Family Rooms. Our Ronald McDonald House can accommodate up to 38 families a night with families staying for days, weeks, sometimes months at a time while their children receive care. Our Ronald McDonald Family Rooms located inside USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital provide places of peaceful respite – just steps away from the child’s bedside.
Since opening our doors 19 years ago, our Ronald McDonald House has served nearly 9,000 families from around the Gulf Coast, across the country and around the world. Families are asked to donate $12 a night to stay at our Ronald McDonald House but no one is ever turned away for an inability to contribute. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile is a non-profit organization supported by individual, corporate and foundation donations – it is truly “The House That Love Built.”
