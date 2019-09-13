5 Rivers Delta Resource Center is gearing up for some exciting events! Their Alabama Coastal Cleanup is September 21, 2019. You can sign up at this website. The Golf Coast is home to many birds that we all love to watch. The Alabama Coastal Birdfest is coming up! You should register by September 20, 2019 by 4:00 p.m. at this website. All the fun will take place from October 2 to October 5, 2019. Finally, get spooked at 5 Rivers "Owloleen." This event is free and will include "spwhooky" trails, crafts, candy, movies, costume contests, food trucks, inflatables and more! It all takes place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m.
Our friends at 5 Rivers brought some friends for Joe and Chelsey to hang out with! A great-horned owl (Wahlberg), Alabama’s largest type of owl. Mark and Wahlberg make a great hunting team. Wahlberg is a nonreplaceable owl that is trained to free fly and hunt small game.
American Kestrel (Kitty) is a rehabilitated falcon and is the smallest type of falcon we have in our area.
The Alabama Coastal Birding Trail has six different birding loops in Mobile and Baldwin counties. October is the month of fall migration, and a great time to see some of the almost 400 different bird species that spend time in our state. Check out the maps at alabamabirdingtrail.com/trails/coastal for the best places to go. You can also join a local birding club like the Mobile Bay Audubon Society, which meets at 5 Rivers the second Tuesday of every month.
5 Rivers Delta Resource Center, 4 miles from the Battleship on the Causeway. Open 8-5 seven days a week (most holidays too!) with FREE admission. 5 Rivers is an educational facility at the southern end of the nation’s second largest river delta, the Mobile-Tensaw Delta. An exhibit hall, learning center, theater, gift shop, trails, and picnic pavilions provide a great place for families to explore. Great place for student, scout and church field trips. We also have a conference building for meetings, reception hall for special events, pavilions and a retreat building to reserve for events. Contact them at www.alabama5rivers.com or call them at 251-625-0814.
