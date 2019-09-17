The 32nd Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup is coming up! On September 21, 2019, you can help our community and environment. The Alabama Coastal Cleanup is part of the larger International Coastal Cleanup sponsored by the Ocean Conservancy. The Alabama Cleanup occurs the 3rd Saturday of September each year and is coordinated through a partnership between the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources-Coastal Section and Alabama People Against a Littered State (ALPALS).
This big event needs your help! This year the Alabama Coastal Cleanup will be partnering with Weeks Bay Foundation, Osprey Initiative and Thompson Engineering to recycle #1 plastics and aluminum cans. Volunteers are needed to help make this year a big success! Involved citizens, community organizations, businesses, individuals, school groups and families are needed to help with the Coastal Cleanup. Participants can find a cleanup zone near them at this website. All supplies are provided, and volunteers who come out early will receive a free t-shirt.
There are cleanup zones throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties. All the fun will take place on September 21, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.