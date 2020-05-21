Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is not open just yet because of the COVIS-19 Pandemic, but the staff has been hard at work making plans. The new location was just open for one week before the Pandemic forced them to shut down. They will be implementing social distancing and other safety measures to keep their staff and guests safe! Be sure to visit the new Zoo when they open back up!
Address: 20499 Oak Rd E, Gulf Shores, AL 36542
Phone: (251) 256-7008
For more information, visit their website!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.