The Alabama State Parks are celebrating in a big way! On July 19, 2019, the parks are having free admission, free parking on that day, and and 20% off for campers staying the night. Alabama’s Bicentennial Day is on Friday, July 19th and the Alabama State Parks are celebrating their 80th birthday this year! Free admission will cover all gate and day use fees and includes free sightseeing and free fish on the Gulf State Park Pier. A saltwater fishing license is still required on the pier and beaches. The discount on overnight accommodations is for July 19 only and does not apply to groups or include The Lodge at Gulf State Park, a Hilton Hotel or Bladon Springs, Chickasaw, Paul Grist and Roland Cooper state parks.
