A fun show is coming to the Exploreum! The Alabama Task Force One- K9 Team Showcase will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019. The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and is included in General Admission. It is also free for Exploreum members. You can visit the Exploreum and watch the showcase at 65 Government Street in Mobile. Give them a call at (251) 208-6893
Rachel brought along her friend Jesse to visit the studio. Alabama Task Force One, K9 Search and Rescue is a group of volunteers located in Mobile, Al. that train for disaster- type situations. Jesse is a wonderful and beautiful dog! He is a Search and Rescue dog as well as a therapy dog. He along with some friends will be at the showcase!
Find more information here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.