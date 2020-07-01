A new grooming studio for men is open in North Mobile County! Kaitlin Healy, owner and stylist, joined Chelsey on the JET Deck to talk about her brand new space. She has been a stylist for over five years and looks forward to helping men feel and look their best.
You can find All Mankind at 5112 Highway 43 Satsuma, AL 36572. They are open from Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. by appointment only and 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. on Saturday by appointment only. For more information, visit them online!
