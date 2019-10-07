Silky Mikado and soft, lace-paneled crepe are the stars of Bliss Bridal’s Allure Romance collection, which focuses on beautiful design and a return to simplicity. Allure Couture features incredibly lush fabrics. Beaded lace, English net, gilded lace and rich satin compose gowns that are nothing but glamorous.
Combining the elegance of a full-service bridal boutique with a showroom of beautiful gowns under $3000, Bliss Bridal creates the perfect moment for their brides to say yes without overstepping their budgets. Bliss Bridal offers brides an upscale, yet affordable, experience in Fairhope, AL, New Orleans, LA and Hattiesburg, MS. You can visit Bliss Bridal for a one-of-a-kind experience while shopping for your wedding gown. Finding you the perfect gown while providing amazing customer service is of the utmost importance to the ladies at Bliss Bridal. The experience a bride has shopping for her wedding gown is their top priority and they dedicate their ladies to the bride and her happiness.
They are open Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are suggested as dressing room space is limited and we strive to provide each customer with individual and special attention. Brides with appointments are always given priority however the showroom is open for walk-ins to browse. Bliss Bridal welcomes anyone to stop in and see what they are all about if appointments allow! Please call Bliss Bridal to schedule an appointment.
