Combining the elegance of a full-service bridal boutique with a showroom of beautiful gowns under $3000, Bliss Bridal creates the perfect moment for brides to Say Yes without overstepping their budgets. Bliss Bridal offers brides an upscale, yet affordable, experience in Fairhope, AL, New Orleans, LA and Hattiesburg, MS. Please visit Bliss Bridal for a one-of-a-kind experience while shopping for your wedding gown. Finding you the perfect gown while providing amazing customer service is of the utmost importance to their business. The experience a bride has shopping for her wedding gown is their top priority and they dedicate themselves to the bride and her happiness.
Bliss Bridal has re-opened and they are excited to be working with their brides again. Bliss Bridal will have an Allure Couture trunk show June 24-27, 2020 with 10% off all Allure gowns. Please call Bliss Bridal today to make your appointment with their consultants so they keep that dedicated time special just for you. Bliss Bridal cleans between each appointment to ensure the safety of our staff and clients.
They are open Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are seeing brides by appointment only to provide each customer with individual and special attention. Please call Bliss Bridal to schedule an appointment.
Visit Bliss Bridal at their website or like them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.