Alma Bryant High School is hosting a Color Run & Car Show. This event will provide new uniforms for the marching band. It all takes place April 17, 2021 at the Sunny South Raceway in Grand Bay. Registration for runners and cars starts at 8 a.m. and the run starts at 9 a.m.
For more information, visit this Facebook Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.