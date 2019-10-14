In honor of October being National Beef Month, the National Cattlemen's Association joined us in the Studio 10 kitchen. Beth made some easy sliders using ground beef, pineapple, barbecue sauce and red bell pepper to create a meal from the islands.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1 cup chopped yellow onion
- 1 cup chopped red bell pepper
- 1/2 cup barbecue sauce
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple in juice, undrained
- 12 sweet Hawaiian honey wheat dinner rolls, split, warmed
- Toppings (optional):
- Sweet or dill pickle slices or pickled jalapeños
STEPS:
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef, onion and bell pepper; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.
Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
Stir in barbecue sauce, Worcestershire and pineapple. Bring to a boil and cook 2 to 3 minutes or until sauce is thickened, stirring occasionally.
Divide beef mixture evenly onto rolls. Garnish with toppings, if desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.