We were so excited on Studio10 to talk to Taylor Duncan! Taylor is the CEO of the Alternative Baseball Organization. He's hoping to bring the league to the Gulf Coast in Mobile and Pensacola!
Here's some information he sent us about himself and the league!
My name is Taylor Duncan! I am 24 years old from Dallas, Georgia, and I have autism. I am also the commissioner/director of the Alternative Baseball Organization, a 501c3 authentic baseball experience for teens 15+ and adults with autism and other disabilities to gain social and physical skills for success in life on and off the diamond. The organization has charitable registration in the state of Alabama. So, we are looking for a volunteer coach/manager, volunteers, and players to help us start a new program serving those in Mobile and the surrounding area post-COVID19 in addition to our programs in Huntsville and Auburn . The organization provides equipment and resources to help such a program become successful.
When I was much younger, I had speech issues, anxiety issues, and more that came with having autism… I wasn't able to participate in competitive sports due to the developmental delays, in addition to social stigma (preconceived ideas) from those who think what one with autism can and cannot accomplish. With the help of my mom, teachers, mentors, and coaches who believed in me, I've gotten to where I am today in my life: To live with the goal to inspire, raise awareness, and acceptance for autism and special needs globally through the sport of baseball.
As many with autism graduate from high school in many areas, services plateau. In a lot of suburban and rural areas, there are no services for those to continue their path toward independence. Many travel to find the limited services which may or may not be available to their specific needs. Realizing a lack of general incentive and opportunities for those on the spectrum, I started this organization to give others on the spectrum/special needs the opportunity to be accepted for who they are and to be encouraged to be the best they can be!
The program follows Major League rules (wood bats, base stealing, dropped third strike, etc.), and is a true typical team experience for others on the autism spectrum and special needs to help develop social skills for later in life. Alternative Baseball also has clubs in Greater Atlanta, Greater Charlotte, Greater Huntsville, Chattanooga, Jersey City, Colorado Springs, Phoenix, Ormond Beach, Greater West Palm Beach, Upstate South Carolina, Macon (GA), and the Chattahoochee Valley (Columbus, GA/Phenix City, AL/Auburn, AL). The organization was recently commemorated as a Community Hero at an Atlanta Braves game and has been featured on ESPN's BASEBALL TONIGHT and NBC's Weekday TODAY Show.
I wanted to let you know we are looking for a volunteer coach/manager, players, and volunteers to help us start a new program serving those throughout the Mobile area. Players can be of all experience levels. We take them from where they start out at (whether they require to be pitched to slow overhand or hit off the tee), and help develop their physical and social skills. I am available for interviews via Zoom (due to COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.) and can also provide a multitude of B-Roll footage through our Google Drive. Any help is appreciated! Thank you for your time! I look forward to serving your community for hopefully many years to come!
Taylor Duncan
(770) 313-1762
Commissioner/CEO/Executive Director
