The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America strives to bring awareness to Alzheimer’s and help caregivers across the country. Alzheimer’s Awareness Month is in November and they are doing virtual memory screenings, therapeutic programming, Light the World initiative, and a virtual Alzheimer’s Walk in the Park.
The Foundation recently created a children’s book designed to explain Alzheimer’s to children who may have a family member living with the disease. You can find more information on this book on their website.
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is a national nonprofit organization, founded in 2002 by a former family caregiver, whose mission is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide, and fund research for better treatment and a cure. Their phone number is 866-232-8484. Email: info@alzfdn.org. website: www.alzfdn.org
