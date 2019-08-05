Women, get ready for a conference just for you! Right Way Church is hosting the Unstoppable Amaze Women's Conference from August 22, 2019- August 24, 2019. The conference speakers include Pastor Sara Conner, Dr. Terresa White, Dr. Bridget Hilliard, Domonique Washington, and Jovita Sheppard. All of the fun will take place at the Mobile Convention Center, 1 S Water St. Mobile, Al. 36602. You can register at amazeconference.org
Details include:
When: August 22- August 24, 2019
Where: Mobile Convention Center
Fee: GA $80 VIP $100
