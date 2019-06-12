The American Autism and Rehabilitation Center has a very fun Summer Camp Program for your family! The Vice President and Director of Marketing, Kevin Mohler, joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about the eventful camps. There will be Summer Camp Programs every week in July and no diagnosis is needed. You will get to experience a handful of helpful camps throughout the Summer. These camps include: bike riding, social skills, emotional regulation, hand writing, and feeding and cooking camps.
For more information, you can visit this website, AmericanAutismCenter.com, or you can also find them on Facebook!
