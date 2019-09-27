Get your rod and reel ready for a great event! The Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation is hosting its 5th Annual Bass Fishing Tournament on Saturday, October 12, 2019. All the fishing fun will take place at Like Oak Landing at the Tensaw River in Stockton, Al. There is a $100 entry fee per boat and you can pre-register tomorrow at Bass Pro Shop in Spanish Fort. Launch time is at 6:30 a.m., or first safe light, and lunch is provided! There are cash prizes for the five top places!
Rules include:
Five fish per team
Catch and release Tournament
Boat Inspections
Life jackets and live wells are required
For more information, give the foundation director, Joan Kellis, a call at (251) 607-5081 or email them at info@anchorcrossfoundation.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.