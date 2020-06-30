You can travel back in time at the History Museum of Mobile. Chelsey checked out the new exhibit that has been extended in the museum, Ancient Rome: The Empire that Shaped the World. You can see it for yourself for free on Sunday, July 5. The History Museum of Mobile is free to the public every first Sunday of the month.
The following information is from the website of the History Museum of Mobile:
"The most incredible and useful machines and technology from ancient Roman designs have been brought to life for the first time in two thousand years! The exhibition covers the Roman Empire’s most impressive and innovative machines and constructions, including the catapult, early clocks and the secrets behind the incredible Colosseum."
Be sure to catch this incredible exhibit until Labor Day Weekend! For more information and to take a virtual tour, visit them online.
Address: 111 S Royal St, Mobile, AL 36602
